Election 2025: Clark County tax issues filed for November ballot

Clark County voters in November will see several local tax issues on their ballots.
The filing deadline for ballot issues for the Nov. 4 general election was 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Clark County Auditor’s Office provided estimates for what taxpayers should expect to pay for local levies if they pass.
The following levies will appear on ballots, pending certification from the Clark County Board of Elections.
New money levies, including new, replacement, additional and substitute levies:
- Clark County: A 10-year, 0.60-mill replacement levy for parks and recreation; this would cost $21 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $1,942,000.
- Clark County: A 20-year, 0.5% sales and use tax to construct, operate, acquire, equip or repair a Clark County Jail, a pay debt service on bonds or notes to be issues for such purpose.
- Village of Enon: A five-year, 1.75-mill additional property tax to provide and maintain vehicles, communications and other equipment, as well as buildings and sites used directly in the operation of the police department to pay permanent and part time police, communications or administrative personnel; this would cost $61 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $116,000.
- Springfield City School District: A five-year, 1.5-mill additional property tax for general permanent improvements; this would cost $53 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $1,229,000.
- Northwestern Local School District: A six-year, 5.32-mill substitute levy for the “necessary requirements of the school district.” This would cost $186 for each $100,000 of property value and generate $1,731,950.
- Clark Shawnee Local School District: A five-year, 1% additional income tax to cover current expenses.
- Bethel Twp: A five-year, 2-mill additional property tax for general construction, reconstruction and repair of streets, roads and bridges; this would cost $70 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $560,000.
- German Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill additional property tax for equipment, maintenance and salary payments for the police department; this would cost $35 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $218,000.
Renewal levies:
- Green Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill renewal property tax to provide ambulance apparatus and emergency service appliances; this would cost $35 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $32,328.
- Green Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill renewal property tax for fire district 2 for fire protection and equipment maintenance; this would cost $35 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $21,678.
- Green Twp.: A five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for fire district 2 for fire protection and fire equipment; this would cost $70 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $61,060.
- Moorefield Tp.: A five-year, 1.25-mill renewal property tax to operate and equip the fire department and emergency medical program; this would cost $44 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $295,000.
- Pike Twp.: A five-year, 2.75-mill renewal property tax to provide and maintain fire apparatus or appliances and to provide ambulance and emergency medical services; this would cost $96 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $252,000.
- Springfield Twp.: A five-year, 1-mill renewal property tax for fire equipment, buildings and sites, and for payroll; this would cost $35 per every $100,000 of property value and generate $268,786.
- German Twp.: A five-year, 3-mill renewal property tax levy to provide and maintain fire and EMS service; this would cost $105 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $357,000.
- German Twp.: A five-year, 1.5-mill renewal property tax to operate and maintain the fire and EMS department; this would cost $53 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $240,000.
- German Twp.: A five-year, 0.9-mill property tax renewal to provide and maintain roads; this would cost $32 per each $100,000 of property value and generate $107,000.
