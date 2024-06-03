PHOTOS: See the Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants in being built in New Albany, Ohio

1 / 32
A rendering shows plans for two new leading-edge Intel processor factories in New Albany, Ohio. Announced in January 2022, the $28 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres and is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Business
By and
0 minutes ago
X

Intel Corp. is building two semiconductor manufacturing plants on a 1,000-acre site in the New Albany International Business Park northeast of Columbus in Licking County.

The company broke ground on the $28 billion project in late 2022 and construction is expected to take three to five years.

This newspaper took a look at the Intel project and an Intel-funded statewide training effort, which involves more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities, including 10 in the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.

See all the stories in our Intel Corp. series here:

Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor plant jobs

‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor plants that will employ 3,000

PHOTOS: See the Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants in being built in New Albany, Ohio

More stories coming on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreEntrepreneurs’ Center, University of Dayton partnership growing in the restored Arcade
ExploreCybercriminals were busy in 2023 as data breaches reached new U.S. record
ExploreNew jobs, tight labor market keep workforce at top of region’s priorities in 2024
ExploreChurch attendance down locally, but message of faith still resonates
In Other News
1
‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor...
2
Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor...
3
Minimum wage hike for tipped workers? Restaurant group, local bartender...
4
Looking for patio dining, drinking? Our guide can help you enjoy...
5
Intelligence leaders praise Wright-Patt workers as two-day briefing...

About the Authors

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter
Follow Greg Lynch on twitter
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top