PHOTOS: See the Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants in being built in New Albany, Ohio

Intel Corp. is building two semiconductor manufacturing plants on a 1,000-acre site in the New Albany International Business Park northeast of Columbus in Licking County.
The company broke ground on the $28 billion project in late 2022 and construction is expected to take three to five years.
This newspaper took a look at the Intel project and an Intel-funded statewide training effort, which involves more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities, including 10 in the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.
