Silfex plants in Eaton, Springfield face layoffs

In October, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, visited the Silfex’s Springfield location to talk about the benefits of the federal CHIPS Act, which was passed last summer. It provided approximately $280 billion in new funding for domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the U.S.

“America invented the semiconductor. Yet today, 90% of them are made overseas. That ends now,” Brown said in October. “Places like Silfex and Lam Research recognized the threat from foreign companies stealing our ideas. They bucked the trend and brought silicon growing and processing back to the U.S. and now we are creating an economy that puts American jobs and American production and American workers first.”

This newspaper has reached out to Brown’s office for comment and will continue to follow this story.