Hamilton considers rezoning streets to allow for parking lot

A parking lot would support the anticipated large crowds at the Spooky Nook complex, a 1.2 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former Champion Mill into a multi-use megacomplex featuring a convention center, 233-room hotel, and a sports and events facility.

There are 87 properties included in the rezoning proposal, and the city of Hamilton is the property owner of record for 79 of the affected properties. Of those city-owned properties, they are either vacant or the structure was demolished. There are seven properties not city-owned, six of which are residential structures. The city staff proposal includes a clause that will allow any existing occupied residential use to continue.

If the rezoning and preliminary planned development plan are approved ― a public hearing and first reading are scheduled for Sept. 28, and a vote could happen as early as Oct. 12 ― a final planned development would be required.

It’s anticipated that once a parking lot is in place, it would be transferred to the Hamilton Community Authority, an economic development tool for the city. The plan is that parking revenues generated by the parking lot will go to retire the debt issued for the Spooky Nook parking improvements

Spooky Nook officials said that based on crowds at the original Pennsylvania location, Hamilton could attract more than 1 million visitors a year in its first year.