Developers win key state funding for downtown Springfield project

That led to the Ohio Department of Development this week announcing an additional $17.5 million in state historic preservation tax credits to help rehabilitate eight historic properties across the state.

The second largest additional award is going to the long-vacant Edward Wren Co. Building, located at 31 E. High St. in Springfield. The building also is known as the McAdams Building.

The developer proposes spending about $31.7 million to turn the former department store and bank building into 89 apartments above restaurant or retail space.

The upper floors of the five-story building will turned into apartments, while the ground floor will be converted into new restaurant space, says a historic tax credit application. A two-level parking garage also will be added that extends down into the basement of the existing building.

In Dayton, the main developer of the Fire Blocks District has been awarded $725,000 in state funding to help rehab a vacant 10-story apartment building in the Grafton Hill neighborhood. Windsor Companies, which has revitalized multiple commercial buildings in downtown Dayton, plans to invest about $7.4 million into the Commodore Apartments at 522 W. Grand Ave.

The Dayton project will create new high-end, market-rate apartments, says an Ohio historic preservation tax application.