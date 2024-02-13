Dayton-based marketing agency announces new leadership

Whitney Alexander , senior director, accounts

Mike Bell, VP, chief creative officer

Michelle Crawley, senior director, public relations

Andrew Humphrey, senior director, media strategy

Erin Rogers, senior director, agency operations

Greg Setter, senior director, accounts

John Buscemi and Chris Eifert, co-owners of the agency, will remain as principals for TriComB2B, which focuses on marketing industrial and technical business services nationwide.

The revised leadership structure will help the company address client business requirements with increased agility, creativity and functional integration, say Buscemi and Eifert.

“Our go-forward strategy depends on non-stop collaboration across all practice areas, and the leadership team has been charged with optimizing how we do that, from how we share information to the best approaches for merging creative, media and data,” said Eifert.

The leaders’ combined experience and expertise will lead the company into its next phase of growth, he said.

“We’re eager to see the new thinking and energy they will bring to the process,” said Eifert.