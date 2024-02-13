Dayton-based marketing agency announces new leadership

BreakingNews
TriComB2B, a Dayton-based marketing agency for business-to-business services, formed a new senior leadership team, the agency said.

The following TriComB2B leaders have been appointed under the company’s revised structure:

  • Whitney Alexander , senior director, accounts
  • Mike Bell, VP, chief creative officer
  • Michelle Crawley, senior director, public relations
  • Andrew Humphrey, senior director, media strategy
  • Erin Rogers, senior director, agency operations
  • Greg Setter, senior director, accounts

John Buscemi and Chris Eifert, co-owners of the agency, will remain as principals for TriComB2B, which focuses on marketing industrial and technical business services nationwide.

The revised leadership structure will help the company address client business requirements with increased agility, creativity and functional integration, say Buscemi and Eifert.

“Our go-forward strategy depends on non-stop collaboration across all practice areas, and the leadership team has been charged with optimizing how we do that, from how we share information to the best approaches for merging creative, media and data,” said Eifert.

The leaders’ combined experience and expertise will lead the company into its next phase of growth, he said.

“We’re eager to see the new thinking and energy they will bring to the process,” said Eifert.

