Winans Chocolates + Coffees mourns loss of chief operating officer

“She wore many hats at Winans,” added Williamson. “But more than anything, her comforting and caring presence will be missed every day. She was a very special person to her employees and was a steady source of support through life’s challenges.”

According to Snyder’s obituary, she was a 1996 graduate of Piqua High School and a 2000 graduate of Kentucky Christian University. She was also an active member of The Valley Church.

She married her husband, Nicholas, in June 2000. The couple has two children, Jenna and Owen.

“She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them,” the obituary stated. “She was her kids’ biggest cheerleader and loved attending their many sporting events.”

The obituary also regarded her as a devoted mother, wife, daughter and friend who will be deeply missed by many.

A service to honor her life will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home in Piqua followed by a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the funeral home.