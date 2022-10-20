Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Woffindale said Wahlburgers is going into an unoccupied space in their food court area. Construction will begin soon and the existing space is getting a refresh, she explained.

“It is too early in the process to have an expected date, but we are hopeful to open the dining outlet toward the end of Q4,” Woffindale said.

Explore Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

According to its website, Wahlburgers has an array of starters including Spicy Cheese & Bacon Tots, Crispy Fried Pickles and Buffalo Chicken Wahlbites. Burgers include The Our Burger featuring a beef burger, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce and The BBQ Bacon featuring a beef burger, white cheddar, bacon, fresh jalapeños, BBQ sauce and avocado spread. The restaurant also offers salads, other sandwiches, housemade shakes and more.

Wahlburgers is joining three other dining venues at the racino: Skybox Sports Bar, Take 2 Grill and Zombie Dogz. The racino is planning to keep Zombie Dogz open this month as long as weather permits. The food truck is booking private events.

“Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is the destination for great food, entertainment and fun,” Woffindale said.

For more information about Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, visit www2.hollywooddaytonraceway.com.