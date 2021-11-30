springfield-news-sun logo
Start this weekend with a scenic, illuminated walk through Dayton nature

Attendees will get to enjoy a one-mile candlelit stroll on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centerville-Washington Park District’s Luminary Walk. The free event takes place at Bill Yeck Park, a 194-acre nature park located on E. Centerville Station Road.
Attendees will get to enjoy a one-mile candlelit stroll on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centerville-Washington Park District’s Luminary Walk. The free event takes place at Bill Yeck Park, a 194-acre nature park located on E. Centerville Station Road.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

The annual Luminary Walk is back at one of Dayton’s beautiful nature parks.

Attendees will get to enjoy a one-mile candlelit stroll on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centerville-Washington Park District’s Luminary Walk. The free event takes place at Bill Yeck Park, a 194-acre nature park located on E. Centerville Station Road.

The event is completely free to attend, however, the park district has requested guests to preregister for planning purposes. Registration is available online at cwpd.recdesk.com or by calling 937-433-5155.

“Attendees are encouraged to bring children’s diapers to donate to Hannah’s Treasure Chest,” posted the park district to its event page. “Founded in 2001, Hannah’s Treasure Chest is a nonprofit organization which enriches the lives of children in need by providing care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment and hygiene items including diapers through a network of more than 60 partners in southwest Ohio.”

A shorter, half-mile paved path will also be available for those who prefer to skip the one-mile walk, according to organizers. The shorter loop is also wheelchair and stroller-friendly.

There’s free event parking located at the adjacent Forest Field Park at 2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.

