Springfield Wendy’s reopens Monday after 3-month renovation

A Springfield Wendy’s that has been under construction for nearly three months will reopen on Monday.
The restaurant, located at 2411 E. Main St., will hold a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. with the reopening of the restaurant at 10 a.m.
“They’re not going to recognize it,” Wendy’s Regional Director Krista Nix said. “It’s all new.”
Nix explained the restaurant closed in February for renovations, including new flooring, equipment and decor.
“We enjoy being in the community and we just reinvested in our neighborhood,” Nix said.
As of Friday morning, Nix said the restaurant was not planning to do any special promotions for the reopening at that time. She did say she had a meeting with the director of operations later in the day to discuss more.
On Monday, May 9, the restaurant will not serve breakfast. Breakfast will start at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10.
The new Wendy’s location will be open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
