Selfie University one of two new retailers to open today inside Fairfield Mall

If taking a solid selfie and buying some new, local sports merch is your day’s mission, The Mall at Fairfield Commons has you covered on all fronts.
Two new businesses, Rally House and Selfie University, opened today, Aug. 13, in the mall, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. This is the second Dayton area location to open for Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, this year, and the first for Selfie University, though Selfie University has new locations popping up across across the country.
“Our goal is to revolutionize the photography industry by creating an experience that makes getting your picture taken a fun, exciting and memorable one.” said Brad Gossard, Founding Member at Selfie University.
The new, interactive space is hosting a grand opening, VIP Night on Friday at 5 p.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, drinks and pastries.
At Selfie University, patrons pay for admission, but once inside, are able to take as many photos as they would like using the business’s interactive backdrops, scenes, props and professional grade studio lighting.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“To meet shopper demand, we continue to evolve to deliver the right combination of retailers, dining, entertainment and events to keep shoppers engaged and returning often,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager, The Mall at Fairfield Commons.
The sports merchandise shop is opening on the lower level of the mall, near the H&M store. Rally House will carry products and apparel for teams including Dayton Flyers, Dayton Dragons, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami RedHawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Xavier Musketeers, FC Cincinnati and more, according to a Fairfield Mall release.
“Our first store at the Dayton Mall has been a success, which is why we decided to open our second store earlier this year. They have also done so well that it was a no-brainer we would expand into the area even more,” said CEO, Aaron Liebert. “Our goal is to be known as the premier fan destination, offering the best brands at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”