R&B legends coming to the Rose

The Rose Music Center at The Heights will become a “boogie wonderland” when Earth, Wind & Fire takes the stage Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.
The legendary R&B group, one of the best-selling artists of all time, will perform at the Huber Heights venue for the first time. In addition to winning nine Grammys, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2012, the group has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $23.50-$93.
For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.
In Other News
1
O SAY CAN YOU SING?: Dayton Dragons extend national anthem tryouts
2
Travel back in time to tap trees for maple syrup at this free event
3
BENGALS: Treats, cocktail specials and more, what to know before...
4
Dayton-area artists receive excellence awards from Ohio Arts Council
5
Dayton’s Dangerous Dames to be honored for impactful contributions
About the Author