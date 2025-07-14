Air Force nixes short boots and eyelash extensions in updated appearance standards

Eyelash extensions are prohibited, unless for medical reasons. If medical authorization is obtained, eyelashes must not exceed 12 millimeters in length, the service said. The Air Force first authorized eyelash extensions in 2021.

For Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms, or OCPs, officers must maintain at least one complete set of either the non-fire-retardant OCPs or an improved hot weather combat OCP uniform. Airmen in OCP uniforms also received clarification on cuffs being rolled up.

“When sleeves are not rolled up, cuffs may remain visible, or members may fold their sleeves once or twice,” the service said.

The various uniform and appearance changes will begin being enforced in the next few months. The changes do not apply to guardians as the Space Force is expected to unveil guidance in the coming weeks.

This is the second announcement this year regarding dress and appearance. In January, the Air Force announced it was doing away with duty-identifier patches and an array of nail polish colors, as well as men’s hair not touching the ears and being clean shaven at the start of each duty day.