Wright-Patterson plans anti-terrorism exercise this week

Members of the 181st Security Forces Squadron attend an M4A1 carbine weapons safety training course at the Warfighter Training Center on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on June 13, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amber Anderson)

Updated 1 hour ago
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel is conducting a anti-terrorism training exercise through Friday this week.

“This exercise is designed to evaluate readiness, enhance response capabilities, and ensure the safety and security of all personnel,” the 88th Air Base Wing said.

If you live or work on or near the base, you may notice some changes, including possibly increased traffic and delays at base entry gates due to heightened security screenings, temporary road closures around the base to simulate emergency conditions and enhanced security measures.

Also, you might hear the base’s “giant voice” public address system and other alert sirens.

And keep your eyes open for electronic notification systems to disseminate exercise-related information, the base added.

Residents and employees are reminded not to call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers with concerns about the planned exercise.

Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities were notified of the event by exercise planners, the base said.

