New restaurant serving Mediterranean, Turkish fare to open in Huber Heights

The Gyro Center, a restaurant serving Mediterranean and Turkish fare, is coming soon to Huber Heights in the tenant space of the new Taylor-Mart Convenience Store, located at 6025 Taylorsville Road.

The restaurant will serve American breakfast food like French toast, waffles and pancakes in addition to traditional Turkish breakfast items like olives, cheeses, deli meats, jams and a special dish called Menemen, which is eggs with tomatoes, said owner Ulka Kibarova.

The Gyro Center will also have lunch and dinner options like kabobs and gyros featuring a tzatziki sauce and homemade green sauce. Kibarova described the green sauce as sour with a cilantro taste. She said this is her own special sauce she made after trying many different foods in California.

Kibarova and her husband, Abbas, are originally from Turkey and lived in California for 18 years before coming to Dayton to be closer to family.

“What I noticed when we came here (was that) there is not too many breakfast places. There is not (a lot of) variety,” Kibarova said. “I wanted to bring that here.”

Her husband’s friends own similar restaurants in California and the couple have trained with them to bring their food to Huber Heights.

The Gyro Center is expected to open in November, Kibarova said. The 1,200-square-foot space is brand new and the owners are working on building out the kitchen.

“I’m really excited for this, and I want (customers) to try the Turkish breakfast, to get the taste of it, to see what it’s usually like in Turkey and hopefully enjoy,” Kibarova said.

The restaurant, located at 6027 Taylorsville Road, is expected to be open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.