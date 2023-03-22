New pizza restaurant could be coming soon to Springfield

A new pizzeria could be coming soon to the rear of the Northland Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Derr and Villa Roads.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Villa Pizzeria LLC applied for a D-5 permit on March 10 for 1045 to 1047 Villa Road.
Credit: Bill Lackey
The property previously housed a Domino’s Pizza.
According to a sign posted in the window of the space, the restaurant will be called The Villa Pizzeria, offering wings, subs and pizza.
As soon as we know more about the restaurant, we will update this story.
