More than 26K credentials have been earned by Sinclair students in past 4 years

Sinclair Community College's Criminal Justice Training Academy graduation ceremony was held Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Sinclair College. 19 students graduated in law enforcement and corrections.

Sinclair Community College was founded in 1887 by David A. Sinclair who established our mission of finding the need and endeavoring to meet it. Today, Sinclair remains true to that mission by building the region’s workforce through quality education programs in growing, high-demand career fields, workforce development initiatives and through personal attention and support to students.

Sinclair strives to meet the needs of employers and focuses on helping area residents to build their futures on a solid foundation through post-secondary education. Whether the goal is to earn a degree or to quickly acquire a new skill, Sinclair’s flexible programs and industry-aligned degrees and certificates ensure our graduates are career-ready.

In the last four years, more than 26,000 credentials have been earned by Sinclair students.

Sinclair Community College histotechnology student Jessica Jolley in the histology lab. COURTESY OF SINCLAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Sinclair is a recognized national leader, delivering high quality and affordable higher education. Known as one of the top community colleges in the nation, Sinclair is home to national-award-winning faculty and staff who serve more than 30,000 students each year. Credits easily transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Ohio and elsewhere, with more than 100 university transfer agreements that make it easy to transfer to advanced study.

More than 3,500 students transfer every year from Sinclair.

With locations in Dayton, Centerville, Mason and online, Sinclair offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs including bachelor’s degrees. With one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio, Sinclair is committed to providing quality education and consistently ranks among the top community colleges in America.

On average, Sinclair students receiving associate degrees see an earnings increase from $22,000 to $38,000 in the first year after graduation.

What: Sinclair Community College

Where: 444 West Third St, Dayton, Ohio 45402-1460

Contact: (937) 512-3000, www.sinclair.edu

