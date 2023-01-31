BreakingNews
WATCH: DeWine delivers 2023 State of State address
Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed in Beavercreek

By Natalie Jones
3 hours ago

Melt Bar & Grilled, a Cleveland-based gourmet grilled cheese chain, has closed two of its restaurants including its Beavercreek location as of Jan. 31, according to company voicemail messages.

“As of Tuesday, Jan. 31 our Beavercreek location is permanently closed,” the message said. “Everyone here appreciates your business over the years.”

The chain’s Canton location had a similar message.

The announcement comes after the Beavercreek location had a signed posted yesterday which read, “Closed for the day. Staff vacation & general maintenance Monday, Jan. 30. Back open tomorrow! Thank you for the support.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Yesterday a restaurant employee could not confirm whether or not the restaurant was reopening today. The employee said a press release would be distributed. At this time, Dayton.com has not received a press release.

According to Cleveland.com, the chain closed its Columbus Short North District location in July 2022. Company founder Matt Fish attributed the decision to “very difficult staffing challenges, major cost increases, and other new issues to navigate in the post-pandemic world.”

Melt Bar & Grilled opened its 5,000-square-foot restaurant at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in June 2017. The chain’s nearest location is in Columbus at 4206 Worth Ave.

