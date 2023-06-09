Level Up Pinball Bar to hold grand opening in Beavercreek

In addition, the owners have plans to open a kitchen in the former pinball space at Wild Axe Throwing in two to three months. The expansion overall has also added a large amount of seating to the space, which was lacking before.

The venue is designed for the ultimate date night. Guests can throw axes, grab a drink, play pinball or other arcade games and simply hang out all in one space.

Huiet, who also owns Great Escape Game in Beavercreek, is working on opening On Par Entertainment across from The Greene Town Center. The entertainment venue will offer karaoke, bowling, darts, mini-golf, foosball, ping pong,102 self-pour taps, food and more. The anticipated opening date of the entertainment center is Aug. 1, 2023.

For more information about Level Up Pinball Bar, visit www.leveluppinballbar.com.