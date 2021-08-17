JUST IN: Warped Wing Brewing to open third location in Warren County this fall

“Our plan is to put a small pilot brewing system into the Rathskeller (basement) of the building,” said John Haggerty, co-founder and Brewmaster. “The size is TBD as we have not yet finished contracting it. I believe we are going to focus on making ‘high gravity’ or stronger beers on it, allowing us to focus on other styles at the Springboro plant.”

Fans of Warped Wing’s food offerings can look forward to the Mason location focusing on a smoked and beer-infused menu. In addition to its brews, the new brewery will offer hard cider, wine and spirits, with a focus on specialty cocktails.

Non-alcoholic options like mocktails and housemade sodas will also be available.

The new facility will not only feature a small pilot brewing system, beers on tap, 6-pack cans and bottles to-go, but will also offer a full service dining experience similar to that of the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery located in Springboro, according to the release.

