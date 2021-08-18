JUST IN: New area brew pub breaks ground today

Lost Railroad Brewhaus broke ground this morning at 450 Western Avenue in Lewisburg as the $2.4 million project gets underway.

The brew pub is bringing to life a dream of father-son team, Richard and Adam Ewing. “Tapping into the German heritage held by Richard Ewing’s wife, the menu at Lost Railroad Brewhaus will have an ‘authentic in every way’ German flair, with a family-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy a meal with their favorite beverage,” according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.