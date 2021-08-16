JUST IN: Huber Heights Chick-fil-A opens this week

Chick-fil-A officials announced the new restaurant is set to open Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8120 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. The new location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Kevin Weaver, the local franchise Owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving Dayton and the surrounding communities,” according to a statement from Chick-fil-A.