It’s back! Starbucks’ fall menu returns for the season with a new addition

A menu highly anticipated every year has returned today to delight pumpkin fans across the country.
Starbucks’ fall menu returned to coffee shops across the U.S. and Canada, today, Aug. 24. The menu includes longtime favorites like the pumpkin spice latte, and a new drink, the apple crisp macchiato.
“The espresso drink will be joining pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew on the coffee chain’s fall menu this year, which returns to cafes in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday (today),” reported a CNBC article.
The article went on to report that Starbucks’ said its research and development team was inspired to explore fall flavors beyond pumpkin for the new drink, landing on spicy baked apple.
To find your nearest Starbucks in the Dayton area, visit the store locator at starbucks.com.