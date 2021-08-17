Downtown Piqua to be home of second Crooked Handle Brewing location

A Springboro-original watering hole is putting new roots down in Piqua.
Proving it’s a big news day in the local craft beer community, Crooked Handle Brewing Company announces plans for a second location on the same day Warped Wing Brewing announces plans for its third location.
“The Crooked Handle crew is elated to share the news of our latest project!” posted the brewery to its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. “Crooked Handle will be expanding into a second location in Piqua, OH late summer of 2022. CHBC Piqua will be located in the current Piqua Granite building, adjacent to the Lock 9 Park redevelopment. Follow along for more updates, cheers!”
Crooked Handle’s new location will be located in a 10,000 sq. ft. building owned by Piqua Granite and Marble Company at 123 N. Main St. The brewery will be purchasing the building from the Piqua company, according to a statement on the City of Piqua’s website.
The project will transform the building to include a brewery, warehouse style beer hall, a full kitchen, an event space and an outdoor biergarten overlooking Piqua’s emerging Lock Nine Park.
According to the statement from the city, the new brewpub project was announced at the “Down A River – Down A Beer” event which is held annually along the Great Miami Riverway in Piqua.
“Crooked Handle Brewing Company is a first-class operation that offers quality food, drinks and entertainment in a relaxing atmosphere, and we are extremely excited to welcome them to our community,” said Piqua community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing at the time of the announcement.