Dayton Public Schools expands college and career pathways with new programs

DPS is already a leader in career-technical education, with the two career-tech high schools earning 4 out of 5 stars overall on the Ohio Department of Education’s Career Post-Secondary Readiness report card, and 5 out of 5 stars in the Career & Postsecondary Readiness category.

The district currently offers dozens of full career-tech programs and plans to continue expanding offerings in the coming years. Each of these comprehensive programs is designed to allow students to graduate with work-based learning, industry-recognized credentials, college credits, and the skills and dispositions necessary to immediately join the workforce or continue their education.

2025-26 Career-Tech Programming includes:

Belmont High School

Phlebotomy Credential Program (juniors/seniors); Urban Teacher Academy; Metal Fabrication (new program); Medical Assistant (new program); Early Childhood Education (at Rosa Parks); Project Life

David H. Ponitz CTC

Allied Health; Auto Tech; Agriculture - Biotech; Business/Finance; Engineering; Construction; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Dental Assistant; EMT/Fire; Graphic Arts; Media Arts; Pharmacy Tech; Project Search; Adult Transition Unit

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Urban Agriculture; Phlebotomy Credential Program (juniors/seniors); Patient Care Technician Credential Program (juniors/seniors); Braiding Entrepreneurship (new program); Early Childhood Education (at Rosa Parks)

Meadowdale CTC

Business Entrepreneurship; Digital Design; Sports Medicine; Gaming Tech; IT; Pre-nursing; Robotics Engineering; Surgical Tech; Aviation (new program)

Stivers School for the Arts

Digital Cinema; Photography; Technical Theater (Plus 8 arts magnets)

Thurgood Marshall STEM High School

Phlebotomy Credential Program (juniors/seniors); Kettering Nurse Assistant Program; Early Childhood Education (at Rosa Parks); Legal Studies (new program); Project Lead the Way pathways; Project Life

Mound Street Academy

Phlebotomy Credential Program (juniors/seniors); Patient Care Technician Credential Program (juniors/seniors)

Industry partnerships provide hands-on experience

Dayton Public Schools students benefit from more than 150 industry and business partnerships that provide hands-on learning experiences, mentorships and job opportunities. Key partners include Montgomery County Workforce Development, Kettering Health Network, Voss Chevrolet, Boonshoft School of Medicine, Goodwill Easter Seals, Premier Health, and TricomB2B.

These collaborations help students gain real-world experience and industry certifications before they graduate and often lead to connections for future employment opportunities.

DPS has also partnered with Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL), to enhance career-technical education through strong community and business engagement and partnerships. Now beginning Phase 3 of the process, DPS is collaborating with parents, business leaders, students, and stakeholders to shape the “Portrait of a Graduate” and develop long-term strategies for student success.

Through these efforts, Dayton Public Schools continues to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen career paths. With expanded programming and strong industry partnerships, DPS is committed to preparing every student for a successful future.

For more information about these programs, please visit DaytonPublic.com.

Interested in being a partner? Please contact the Associate Superintendent’s Office at 937-542-3231.