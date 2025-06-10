Dairy is a vital part of a healthy diet; and you can enjoy it in lower-fat ways

The dairy group includes milk, yogurt, cheese, and fortified soy milk. These foods provide calcium, vitamin D, potassium, protein, and other nutrients needed for good health throughout life. Choices should be low-fat or fat-free — to cut calories and saturated fat. How much dairy is needed daily? Older children, teens, and adults need 3 cups a day, while children 4 to 8 years old need 2 ½ cups, and children 2 to 3 years old need 2 cups.
Need some ideas to increase dairy in your diet? Consider these:
- Include dairy in your morning meal. Enjoy a bowl of unsweetened cereal with low-fat or fat-free dairy milk or calcium-fortified soy milk.
- Top plain, low-fat or fat-free yogurt with fruit and sliced almonds.
- Drink up! Grab a glass of milk. A cup of low-fat or fat-free dairy milk, calcium-fortified soy milk or kefir is an easy and healthy snack.
- Cook or prepare foods with dairy. Prepare oatmeal with low-fat or fat-free dairy milk or calcium-fortified soy milk instead of water.
- Use low-fat milk or soy milk to make smoothies, egg dishes, or mashed potatoes.
- Make canned condensed soups with low-fat milk instead of water.
- Create your own salad dressings or dips for vegetables. Blend plain low-fat or fat-free dairy yogurt with lemon juice and dried or fresh herbs, like basil and parsley.
- Snack on homemade cheese spread. Blend low-fat cottage cheese with herbs, such as oregano and dill, and sprinkle on some chopped green onions. Serve with whole grain crackers.
- Add leafy green vegetables, like kale, spinach, or collard greens to soups and pasta dishes.
- Be a detective at the grocery store! Check out Nutrition Fact Labels to find other foods fortified with calcium like breads, juices, tofu, and other soy products.
Kefir is a fermented milk drink made by adding kefir grains (a culture of bacteria and yeast) to milk, resulting in a tangy, slightly fizzy beverage. It is similar in consistency to drinkable yogurt.
Cool Cucumber Yogurt Dip
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
1 cup fat-free sour cream
1 cucumber
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon dried dill weed
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup baby carrots
1 cup broccoli florets
Directions:
- Place the yogurt and sour cream in a medium-sized mixing bowl.
- Peel cucumber and cut in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds by scraping them out with a spoon. Grate one half of the cucumber until you have ½ cup grated cucumber. Reserve the remaining cucumber. Place the grated cucumber in the mixing bowl with the yogurt and sour cream.
- Add lemon juice, garlic powder, dried dill weed, salt, and black pepper. Stir until the ingredients are evenly mixed.
- Cover the dip and place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 1 hour. Stir again just before using.
- Cut the remaining cucumber into ¼ inch slices. Arrange the cucumber slices, baby carrots, and broccoli florets on a platter. Serve with the Cool Cucumber Yogurt Dip.
Carrot Pancakes
Makes 15 pancakes
3 pancakes/150 calories
Ingredients:
½ cup oats (quick or old-fashioned)
¾ cup buttermilk
½ cup grated carrots
1 egg
1 tablespoon oil
¼ cup nonfat or 1% milk
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Directions:
- Mix oatmeal and buttermilk and set aside.
- Peel and grate carrots.
- Add egg, oil, milk, and vanilla extract to the oatmeal mixture; beat well. Stir in the grated carrot.
- Measure dry ingredients and stir into the wet ingredients until batter is fairly smooth. Add more milk if too thick.
- Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray. For each pancake, pour about ¼ cup of batter onto the hot griddle.
- Cook until pancakes are puffed and dry around edges. Turn and cook other side until golden brown.
Top with applesauce, fresh fruit, or yogurt.
Banana Pops
Makes 4 servings
Serving size: 1 pop
1 pop = 165 calories
Ingredients:
1 package (3.4 ounce) instant banana pudding mix
2 cups skim milk
1 banana, cut into pieces
Directions:
- Combine pudding mix and milk.
- Add cut up banana into pudding and blend evenly.
- Spoon enough pudding mixture into small, paper cups to fill 2/3 full.
- Tap cups lightly on counter to remove air pockets.
- Insert plastic spoon or Popsicle stick into center of each pudding cup.
- Freeze until firm and enjoy!
Interested in free nutrition education classes with Ohio State University Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at lyons.489@osu.edu or 937-205-5250.
