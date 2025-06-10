Dairy is a vital part of a healthy diet; and you can enjoy it in lower-fat ways

The dairy group includes milk, yogurt, cheese, and fortified soy milk. These foods provide calcium, vitamin D, potassium, protein, and other nutrients needed for good health throughout life. Choices should be low-fat or fat-free — to cut calories and saturated fat. How much dairy is needed daily? Older children, teens, and adults need 3 cups a day, while children 4 to 8 years old need 2 ½ cups, and children 2 to 3 years old need 2 cups.

Need some ideas to increase dairy in your diet? Consider these: