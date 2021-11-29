springfield-news-sun logo
Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to downtown Dayton

Whimsical music, costumes and acrobatics filled the stage of the Schuster Performing Arts Center in downtown Dayton Sunday Nov. 28 as Cirque Dreams performed the musical "Holidaze." The show features an international cast of acrobats, aerialists, singers and dancers.
Caption
Credit: Lisa Powell

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
8 minutes ago

It’s going to be a dreamy holiday season at the Victoria Theatre.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/events/cirque-dreams-holidaze/, at the ticket office, 138 N Main St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by calling 937-228-3630.

“A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load,” hailed the New York Daily News.

The Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry is a show suitable to entertain everyone in the family.

“Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over 20 of the world’s critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs,’ according to a release from Dayton Live. “Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as ‘Deck The Halls,’ ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Jingle Bell Rock.’”

Cirque Dreams Holidaze follows classic holiday characters including ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments.

“As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child’s eye as they dream on the most magical of nights,” stated the release.

The show includes soaring acrobatics, gravity-defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as “Entrancing…Las Vegas meets family entertainment.”

