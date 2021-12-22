Christmas week forecast includes some rain, warm weather

A warmup starts on Thursday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of rain continues into the evening hours, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies overnight stay mostly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

After a mostly sunny Christmas Day with a high near 57 degrees, clouds move in Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 36 degrees.

It won’t be as warm for Sunday, which has a chance of rain after 1 p.m. under partly sunny skies and a high near 49. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a low around 39 degrees.