BREAKING: Corner Kitchen restaurant space and name sold to new owners

A former Oregon District staple that closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020 could soon see new life.
A restaurant management company based in Dallas called The One Esca Group has purchased the lease of the former Corner Kitchen space from the restaurant’s former owners and husband-and-wife team, Jack and Natalie Skilliter. According to Chuck Vella, Natalie’s father, the company intends on owning and operating Corner Kitchen under the same name.
The restaurant at 613 E. Fifth St. at Wayne Avenue opened in July 2015 under the direction of the Skilliters.
“They will retain some of Jack’s and Natalie’s offerings, however, they will also add new items to the menu, to the bar, and we will also make some changes to the floor plan,” Vella said. “They will be changing the dining experience to create their own vision.”
One Esca Group owns and manages over 18 million dollars in annual sales with assets located in Texas and Ohio, according to a statement from Vella.