BREAKING: Corner Kitchen restaurant space and name sold to new owners

A restaurant management company based in Dallas called The One Esca Group has purchased the lease of the former Corner Kitchen space from the restaurant’s former owners and husband-and-wife team, Jack and Natalie Skilliter. According to Chuck Vella, Natalie’s father, the company intends on owning and operating Corner Kitchen under the same name.

The restaurant at 613 E. Fifth St. at Wayne Avenue opened in July 2015 under the direction of the Skilliters.