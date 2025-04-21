A dozen small changes to diet can add up to big health impact

Did you know that all types of milk contain the same vitamins and minerals? The difference is how much fat is in each. If you are thinking about switching from whole milk to 1% milk, try mixing the two together and slowly move to the healthier option.

If you would like to cut down on shortening, or butter when you bake, consider using applesauce or prune puree for half of the butter, shortening or oil. You might need to reduce your baking time by 25%, so keep an eye on the timer.

Just remember it’s important to give yourself grace. Changing your eating habits is not easy. Take it one snack or meal at a time.

Try these tips to make your favorite foods healthier:

Instead of using butter, shortening, margarine or oil to prevent sticking, use cooking spray, water, or broth. Instead of using the entire egg, use egg whites. Use two egg whites for every egg or ¼ cup egg substitute. Switch out regular ground beef for ground turkey breast or ground chicken breast without the skin. Instead of using an abundance of salt, omit or reduce by half in most recipes. Cook foods without adding salt, and do not put the shaker on the table. Use herbs instead of salt to add flavor. Reduce sugar by one-quarter to one-half in baked goods and desserts. If a recipe calls for one cup, use 2/3 cup or less. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, or vanilla extract to give impression of sweetness. Tip: Do not remove all sugar in yeast breads, as sugar provides food for the yeast. Instead of choosing fruit flavored yogurt, use plain yogurt with fresh fruit slices or use light versions of yogurt. Use pureed fruit instead of sugary syrup on your pancakes. Try to eat more fruits and vegetables by adding carrots to spaghetti sauce and leaving apple peels in apple crisp, zucchini bread, etc. Add extra fruits and vegetables to recipes and include the peel when appropriate. Instead of eating meat at every meal, try eating more dried beans and peas. Add legumes and lentils to many different dishes. Try adding lentils to spaghetti sauce. Use salt-free seasonings and spice mixes. Use herbs, spices, lemon juice or vinegar to flavor food instead of salt. Seasonings high in sodium include ketchup, chili sauce, chili powder, bouillon cubes, barbecue sauce, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and meat tenderizers. Choose low-sodium versions.

Recipe: Carrot Salad

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. coarse grain Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

3 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

2 (10 oz.) bags matchstick carrots

1 red apple, cut into matchsticks

½ cup chopped toasted pecans

½ cup raisins

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley chopped

Directions:

In a medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper for the dressing until smooth. Add the carrots, apple, pecans, raisins, and parsley to the dressing mixture; toss together to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Recipe: Dill Dip

Makes 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

1 ½ cups sour cream

2 Tbsp. pickle juice

2 Tbsp. dried dill

1 Tbsp. dried parsley

1 Tbsp. dried minced onions

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. black pepper

Fresh dill, chopped for garnish

Cherry tomatoes, carrots, and celery sticks, radishes, bell pepper slices and potato chips for serving.

Directions:

Stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, pickle juice, dill, parsley, minced onions, garlic powder, and black pepper in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal Cups

Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

½ cup of unsweetened applesauce, ripe banana, or pumpkin puree

½ cup peanut butter

3-4 Tablespoons packed brown sugar, maple syrup, or honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup dried fruit

½ cup chopped nuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 12 muffin cups. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, applesauce, peanut butter, brown sugar, and vanilla. Add the oats, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, fruit, and nuts. Let sit for 5-10 minutes to let the oats soak up some of the liquid. Divide the mixture evenly between the muffin cups. Bake until golden brown, about 25-30 minutes.

Interested in free nutrition education classes with OSU Extension EFNEP? Contact Nancy Lyons at lyons.489@osu.edu or 937-205-5250.