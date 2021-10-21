3 new, local retailers to open soon in downtown Dayton

Some of the boutiques products that will be offered in-store can be found on the shop’s Etsy website at etsy.com/shop/LadyEleanorDesigns.

Caption EmBARK dog boutique is scheduled to open later this year in the St. Clair Lofts “about mid-block” between Fourth St. and Third St. in the Fire Blocks District. The boutique will take over the former space of Anthony James Painting and Contracting. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Downtown’s most recent additions are part of a trend of local business owners having a vision and goal of taking their existing business and locating it in the downtown district, according to Sandy Gudorf, DDP president.

“The DDP has been working with them (local business owners) through our Site Seeker program to try and find spaces for them,” Gudorf said. “We have seen numerous small businesses continue to locate downtown and, quite frankly, it didn’t really slow during the pandemic.”

The DDP’s Site Seeker program is a free and confidential service that helps small business owners in the search for first floor commercial space. More information on the service can be found at downtowndayton.org.

“Additionally, we’ve had a significant number of businesses that have been women-owned, minority owned and we’re excited about that as well,” Gudorf said.