Musical comedy ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to sprout at Legend Theater

It has been several years since JLT has presented its own show, and operations manager Jason Hanrahan thought summer 2025 was a good time to bring it back, choosing a title that could sink its teeth into a cast, crew and audience.

While a short prep time of just five weeks to pull the show together, he found eager theater enthusiasts to take up the challenge of just five weeks to prep, from younger talent to those with a long history of credits.

“I love theater, and I love the title, and as a huge Halloween and horror fan, this was right up my alley,” said Troy Berry, who is normally onstage but is returning to direct for the first time in several years.

Part of the fun of “Little Shop” is the props. The production rented three versions of Audrey II, the newly-created singing plant discovered by the meek floral assistant Seymour that craves human blood to keep growing.

To create the proper effect, it means an actor – in this case Keith Board – inside the two biggest Audrey puppets, while vocalist Antwan Terrell voices and sings for Audrey offstage.

“It’s a challenge, but exciting. To see it come to life is magical,” Berry said.

It’s definitely something different for Board, who has never done anything like it and found it unexpected when he was given the role, but is having fun with the puppeteering.

“I’ve never had to play a humanoid-esque plant thing, acting with my hands to control the face,” he said. “It’s a good character and a workout every night, but I’m fit enough to do it.”

Brady Castillo, who plays lead role Seymour, said this was a dream role since he saw an Off-Broadway production of “Little Shop.” He faces a similar acting challenge as Board, but is visible and also has to do some puppeteering with the smallest Audrey.

“It’s very difficult in you’re doing two things in one, being Seymour while working the plants trying to eat everybody,” Castillo said. “But it’s super awesome. I’m always finding new things.”

Castillo has even more responsibility as the show’s choreographer.

Rounding out the cast are Chloe Terry, Steven Morgenstern, Jeremy Moeller, Anthony Reed, Jaqueline Grayson, V. Hagenbuch and Addie Powell. The latter three play a singing trio who just pop out of nowhere to sing, a touch Berry said adds to the spontaneity and fun.

“It’s a good time. There are horror elements, but not scary, it’s innocent and sweet, and together it blends to bring a magical thing onstage,” Berry said.

Hanrahan said if the demand is there, audiences can expect more local productions at the JLT in the future. Also offered this summer was a student workshop, and JLT will be working with Clark State on a new program for students.

Tickets for “Little Shop of Horrors” cost $17.82 for adults and $12.62 for students and seniors. A special “Meet & Eat” ticket add-on will also be available to pose for a picture with Audrey II and other attractions.

For tickets or more information, go to the JLT Facebook page.