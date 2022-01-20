KISS concert rescheduled at Nutter Center

In spite of multiple pandemic postponements, the group’s “End of the Road World Tour” is now scheduled for Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.

Explore KISS concert at Nutter Center postponed again

Nutter Center organizers say fans with tickets should hold on to them as they will be honored at the new date. If you can’t make the rescheduled show, you’ll be able to request a refund until Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, through your original point of purchase. If you purchased tickets online through Ticketmaster, you should receive an email with details.