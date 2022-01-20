Hamburger icon
KISS concert rescheduled at Nutter Center

KISS is no stranger to Dayton. The hard rock band has previously performed at the Wright State University Nutter Center in 1992, '96, '98 and '00. They will be returning to the Nutter Center Aug. 22. Photos contributed by the Nutter Center.
42 minutes ago

Legendary band KISS is still committed to giving local fans a chance to rock and roll all night.

In spite of multiple pandemic postponements, the group’s “End of the Road World Tour” is now scheduled for Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.

ExploreKISS concert at Nutter Center postponed again

Nutter Center organizers say fans with tickets should hold on to them as they will be honored at the new date. If you can’t make the rescheduled show, you’ll be able to request a refund until Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, through your original point of purchase. If you purchased tickets online through Ticketmaster, you should receive an email with details.

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster and the Nutter Center Box Office are the only authorized ticket sellers for Nutter Center events.

Doors will open at approximately 6 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

