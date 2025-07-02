Breaking: Locally-owned, community-focused food delivery service launches in Enon, Springfield

State of Ohio to sue companies claiming to help people get out of timeshare contracts

A lawsuit has been filed from the State of Ohio against TS Relief Group and TS Holding Unlimited, which are companies that claim to offer “timeshare exit” services. FILE: TNS PHOTO
Ohio is suing a New-Jersey-based “timeshare exit” company as part of a trio of “failure to deliver” lawsuits, said Attorney General Dave Yost.

The lawsuit targets TS Relief Group and TS Holding Unlimited, which are companies that claim to offer “timeshare exit” services to assist people trying to get out of timeshare contracts, which are often sold using deception and high-pressure tactics.

However, the companies are accused of using the same kind of tactics to sell their services during in-person meetings with consumers, promising to negotiate on the consumer’s behalf with the timeshare servicing company and accepting money from the consumer up front, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, alleges the companies then didn’t deliver the services within the promised 90-day period, repeatedly delayed when they would do so and ultimately never did. Meanwhile, consumers continued to be charged by the timeshare servicing companies.

In all, the attorney general said that seven customers of the companies reported losing a combined $68,239.

The lawsuit asks the court to pay restitution to its defrauded customers and fine the companies up to $25,000 per violation mentioned in the suit.

Yost also announced a lawsuit in Franklin County against Marioth Custom Construction and its owner for repeatedly delaying remodeling services, and a lawsuit in Hamilton County against Weapon X Motorsports and its owner for filing to fulfill orders for car parts and other items.

