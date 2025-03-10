‘Dirty Dancing Live’ in Springfield will be a showing of the movie with a concert

Tickets are available and the show is presented by the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Just as many who weren’t around in 1963 when “Dirty Dancing” was set were still drawn to it, those who weren’t around in 1987-88 when it caught a generation’s attention also were attracted to the story of Baby, the young woman coming of age on a family vacation, and Johnny, the dancer longing for more than just working for tips at a resort, who found each other through dance.

The combination of romance, dancing, music and energy crossed the age barrier into a huge fan base. Morgan Milone wasn’t around for any of that, but her parents were fans and exposed her to the music and during COVID lockdowns discovered the film and fell in love with it.

Now the performer gets to live the energy of “Dirty Dancing” as the show tours nationally.

“It feels like a concert atmosphere. You’re not seeing a musical, but a lively concert version of the film,” she said. “We feed off the energy.”

The big screen on the Kuss Auditorium stage will play a digitally remastered version of film while an eight-piece cast of five musicians and three vocalists will add atmosphere.

The audience is encouraged to add to the experience. They are welcome to cheer their favorite characters or boo the bad guys and welcome to dance and sing along and even cosplay their favorite characters

Milone loves looking into the audience and seeing the enthused reactions.

“It resonates with all ages,” she said. “It’s a film for everybody. The teens really get into it.”

Even when the film ends, the party won’t. The band and performers have an encore party planned with the songs.

“We do a call and response and some can sing and dance, while others can just sit and take it all in,” she said.

The Clark State PAC is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave. For tickets or more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2024-2025/.