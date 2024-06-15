Anime voice actress will appear at Anime Ohio convention in Sharonville

She has voiced in anime shows and films, video games, and web series. The Journal-News spoke to her and asked her some questions:

Question: How did you get into performing?

Answer: “I’ve been acting since middle school, but I joined a local performing arts company when I was 14 and that’s where I learned to dance. I also got the chance to hone my singing skills and perform live shows on stage. I did that for about seven years. I started as a student there and then within a few years, I became an instructor, so I taught dance, choir, and acting classes. I would cast and direct shows, and run rehearsals. And on top of all that, I was the lead singer in the band at that company as well, so we traveled all over doing live shows. I was also very involved in my high school theater department.”

Q: How did you get into anime specifically?

A: “I have always been a fan of anime, ever since I was a kid. It started with Pokémon, which was my first obsession. Then I started watching Yi-Gi-Oh and Digimon. Eventually, when I got older, I started watching Toonami on Adult Swim, and that’s where I discovered Fullmetal Alchemist, which is still one of my favorite shows.”

Q: How did you learn about Japanese culture?

A: “I don’t know too much about Japanese culture, honestly. I just really liked anime growing up. I would still love to learn more though.”

Q. On IMDB I see that you have 219 acting credits and it seems to me that most of them are anime roles. What percentage of your work do you estimate to be anime?

A: “Honestly, I think I have around 300 character voice acting credits now. I think maybe 60% of those roles are anime. The best way to check out my anime credits is on Anime News Network. They literally list everything and they stay up to date on all the new announcements, they’re really good about that.”

Q. Is your most recent anime project “From Me to You”?

A: “Yes. I just recently got to announce that I voice Chizuru in “From Me To You / Kimi ni Todoke” which is available to stream on Netflix right now. Season 3 is coming out soon, and I am super stoked for everyone to check it out! It’s one of my favorite shows I’ve ever worked on! If you like heart-warming romantic comedies, then this is definitely the show for you!”

Q. What was your favorite voice role?

A: “It’s so hard to choose a favorite, so I’ll pick three. Number one is Moroha from “YashaHime”. She was so quirky and fun! And her personality is a great blend of her parents, Inuyasha and Kagome. I’m so honored to be a part of the Inuyasha franchise. My second favorite would be Chizuru from “Kimi ni Todoke”. She was fun because she has so many sides to her beautiful personality. She’s a rough and tough chick, but she also has her moments where she can be dumb and silly, and she gets hilariously emotional when she’s with her friends. I had a blast playing her! Then third on my favorites list is Yohane (also known as Yoshiko). She’s from “Love Live! Sunshine!!”, which is such a cute show, especially if you love girl bands! The music is great, the animation is gorgeous, and all the outfits are beautiful! I love Yohane’s style! She and I have a similar aesthetic. I wish I could steal all the clothes in her closet!”

Q. What is your favorite anime show or movie?

A: “Code Geass is my favorite anime of all time. I love a good plot twist, and the Code Geass series has many. There are so many twists and turns, it’ll give you whiplash! I highly recommend the show, but keep in mind it’s not for children. It gets a little spicy here and there.”

Q: Why do you refer to yourself as “The Unknown Songbird” on your YouTube Channel?

A: “I wanted to stay anonymous, so I came up with a name that could offer some anonymity. That became hard to keep under wraps though when I became a voice actor. I have a pretty unique voice, so eventually people figured it out anyway, so I made my identity public after a few years into my voice acting career.”

Q: Of all the roles that you have portrayed, which character do you most identify with or at least like the most?

A: “I most identify with Kase-san from “Kase-san and Morning Glories”. I was dating someone at the time of recording for that role, and the personalities of the characters and even the plot of the series really blended in with my reality.”

Q: What is your favorite line from one of the characters that you portrayed?

A: “One of the lines that I am most honored to have been able to say is an attack move from an iconic franchise I got to voice in. ‘Iron Reaver Soul Stealer!’ The Inuyasha series is one I hold so close to my heart.”

Q: You have done voice work for video games. Do you play video games and if so, what is your favorite?

A: “I love video games! Especially RPGs, Skyrim being one of my favorites. I’ve been holding off on playing Baldur’s Gate 3 because I know that would become my new obsession, and lately, I haven’t had much free time available for gaming. I know myself well enough to know I would end up putting off important work in favor of gaming, so I can’t allow myself to jump on that train quite yet.”

Q: I saw on Instagram that you were in Tokyo in April for National Anime Day. Was it your first time in Japan?

A: “Yes, I went to Tokyo for the first time in April this year. I wouldn’t say that I speak Japanese, but I knew enough to navigate while in town. It was such a fun experience! The cherry blossoms were still in bloom and everywhere we went was so beautiful! Also, the food there is amazing. I went to as many restaurants as I could in the short time I was there. I plan on going back at least once a year now!”

Q: I saw on your website that you provide voice acting lessons for $100/hour. Can you tell me about the benefits of your classes for readers who might be interested in learning from you?

A: “Thank you for asking! Yes, I offer virtual private classes, so it’s one-on-one coaching focused on character voice acting, all conducted online, so it’s accessible to people no matter where they are! I discuss the basics of acting, how to dub anime, how to navigate the voice-over world, and so much more. There’s honestly a ton to cover on this topic. But yeah! If anyone reading this interview is interested, I would love to talk with you and give you some insight on this industry! Feel free to check out my website for more details. https://www.themorganberry.com/voice-acting-classes”

Q: Have you ever been to the Cincinnati area?

A: “Nope, never been to Cincinnati. Super stoked to be spending some time with the people in town!”

Q: Do you have a message for the Cincinnati fans who might appear at the convention, something to excite them about going to the convention?

A: “I’m excited to meet everyone! I’m gonna be signing autographs and hosting a few panels over the weekend, so if you have any questions, that is a great opportunity for me to give you some answers! Come stop by my autograph table and say hi while I’m in town! Yay!”

Morgan Berry will not be the only anime voice performer at Anime Ohio. Canadian voice actors Shannon Chan-Kent (Misa Amane), Brad Swaile (Light Yagami), and Brian Drummond (Ryuk) from “Death Note” are scheduled to appear.

Kelly Sheridan, a Canadian actress who was the voice of Barbie in the “Barbie” film series, is slated to be there, as is Alessandro Juliani, a Canadian actor and singer who voiced Dr. Fixx in “Galapagos X.”

Peter Kelamis, an Australian-born actor who voiced Goku in “Dragon Ball Z,” is also booked for the convention.

The convention will feature approximately 190 exhibitors selling merchandise, such as books, clothes, decorations, games, jewelry, magazines, toys and video games.

There will be panels each day of the convention. Topics will include anime, A Steven’s Guide to the Universe, Manga, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and other topics.

The Sixth Annual Anime Ohio Costume Contest will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Anime Ohio will host video game tournaments. The tournaments will feature Mortal Kombat 1 and Super Smash Singles on Friday; Tekken 8, Super Smash Singles and Super Smash Doubles on Saturday; Street Fighter 6 and Super Smash Doubles on Sunday and Mario Kart each day of the convention.

The convention will feature Maid Café, a subcategory of cosplay restaurants, in which the servers dress as maids and refer to the customer as “master.” Sessions will be available on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., and Sunday from Noon to 3:45 p.m. Conventiongoers must purchase tickets for this event, and tickets go on sale one hour before Maid Café commences.

What: Anime Ohio

Where: Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Sharonville

When: 4-9 p.m., Friday, June 21; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Cost: Friday passes cost $20 each, Saturday passes cost $30, Sunday passes cost $25, and weekend passes cost $50. Children 10 and younger are free. Parking is free.

More: https://animeohio.com