Clark State Performing Arts Center sets 30th anniversary season

When it comes to celebrating a landmark season, a performing arts venue needs a collection of shows to reflect it. Executive director Dan Hunt of the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) thinks he has it.

The PAC is marking 30 years of bringing performing arts to the Springfield community with shows ranging from classic country to Broadway’s best, holiday shows to hip hop, and comedy to an inside look at how a classic movie was made, all beginning this fall. Tickets for all shows are now available.

Hunt, who started working at the PAC two weeks before its 1993 opening, acknowledged changes in presenting the shows, but the intent to entertain remains steadfast.

“We’re trying to really make it a season for everybody,” he said. “It’s gotten a little easier since COVID, but scheduling has gotten harder. We have to fill in around the bigger cities. Tours love to route in regions.”

One of the most frequent preseason questions Hunt gets is what country act is coming in. He went through a lot of names before booking country legends Sawyer Brown, which opens the season on Oct. 12.

The group with 23 albums and more than 50 hit singles were the final piece of the season, and Hunt said people are already enthused, noting it’s a great way to start the season.

The Clark State Theatre Arts Program will present one classic and one modern hit for its two shows, which involve students and members of the community.

It will begin with the Tony Award-winning drama “The Crucible,” Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5. The drama is celebrating its 70th anniversary and the program will be a collaboration between Clark State and the Springfield Arts Council’s Youth Arts Ambassadors, giving the chance for the younger performers to learn from seasoned actors.

Hunt said the tale of accusations and deceit resonates today as much as it did then.

The shift from fall to spring will bring the opposite of drama with musical fun in Clark State’s first production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” April 5-7. SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and all their Bikini Bottom friends will go from the television screen to the stage.

“This is just a fun show, an ambitious undertaking with a big cast,” said Hunt. “We thought it would be a good year to produce a show like that.”

Live comedy has grown popular in the area, and the series will contribute one of the biggest comedy institutions of all with “Comedy Rhapsody – The Best of the Second City” on Nov. 16.

Countless Saturday Night Live cast members and people like Steve Carrell and Stephen Colbert are Second City alums. This could be the chance to see the next big comedy stars taking on the best sketches and songs in the group’s history.

“There are a lot of different audiences in our community, and we’re seeing more and more comedy, and this live performance is a time to be brave with our presentations,” Hunt said.

Celebrate the holiday season early with “The Mariachi Christmas Show” on Nov. 28. A Grammy-nominated group will take on American and Mexican Christmas songs in Mariachi style.

In the spirit of one of last season’s hit shows “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” 360 ALLSTARS will combine a Cirque du Soleil atmosphere with BMX bikers, breakdancers, beatboxers, athletes and artists on Feb. 4.

For its first time, the PAC will present a popular growing entertainment trend. “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” will offer a screening of the classic film followed by a question-and-answer session and behind the scenes look with the film’s male lead Elwes live on stage on March 24.

“The film has a lot of fans, and we’ve had an excited response,” Hunt said. “We wanted to try something new with this.”

The return of a program that hasn’t been presented for years will be The Richard L. and Barbara D. Kuss Memorial Concert with the Gary Geis Dance Company on May 4.

Those who donated to help the PAC be built requested a legacy of an annual free show and having the Springfield-based Geis Dance Company is a way to showcase a range of ages doing ballet, jazz, modern, tap and other dance forms.

How do you wrap up a landmark year? With one of the biggest hit musicals in recent years, the national tour of “Shrek The Musical” on May 22.

“This is a great way to end the season with a really exciting show with a great message. People love to see how their favorite characters are brought to the stage,” said Hunt.

Hunt hopes attendees will feel the extra special celebratory vibe each time they come to the PAC in 2023-24 no matter the presenter.

“We want to see everybody coming out, not just for our season but for the Springfield Arts Council and Springfield Symphony Orchestra shows. There’s nothing like seeing people fill our auditorium,” Hunt said.

For more information on the season, show or to purchase tickets, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/.