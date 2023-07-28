Best of Springfield: Who has the best appetizers? It’s the tightest race so far

In the first week of Best of Springfield voting (keep voting through Aug. 11!), the Best Appetizers contest has been our tightest.

Which of the finalists do you want to win? Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Springfield.

Here are the finalists in Best Appetizers:

⋅ Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

⋅ O’Conners Irish Pub

⋅ Station1

⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro

⋅ Texas Roadhouse