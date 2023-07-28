BreakingNews
Best of Springfield: Who has the best appetizers? It’s the tightest race so far
Best of Springfield: Who has the best appetizers? It’s the tightest race so far

In the first week of Best of Springfield voting (keep voting through Aug. 11!), the Best Appetizers contest has been our tightest.

Here are the finalists in Best Appetizers:

Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

O’Conners Irish Pub

Station1

Stella Bleu Bistro

Texas Roadhouse

