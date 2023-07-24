6 drive-in theaters where you see movies in the Dayton region

Aside from quenching a thirst for cinema, drive-in theaters provide a fun, nostalgic experience that is reminiscent of summers past.

Want to have your own drive-in movie theater experience? We’ve rounded up all of the local drive-ins to give you some different options for your movie watching experiences.

Dixie Twin Drive-In

This drive-in sticks to a traditional 1950s aesthetic and has two screens, one 120’ by 52’ and the other 100’ by 65’, both with its own State-of-the-Art Digital Projector. The grounds are tree enclosed and fit 900 vehicles comfortably.

Dixie Twin features “First-Run” movies and play 2 movies per screen, per night.

Showtimes are announced approximately a week before they premiere at Dixie Twin Drive-In.

Where: 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Hours: Open Tuesday through Sunday. Box office opens one hour prior to start time.

Cost: $10 Adults | $5 Children 5-12

Tune in: Screen one: (Furthest from Ticket Booth) 107.3 FM, Screen two: (Closest to Ticket Booth) 105.3 FM

Concessions: Menu items can be found HERE

Show times and more info: Website | Facebook

Melody 49 Drive-In

The Melody 49 Drive In opened for viewing July 1, 1966 with space for 1,100 cars extending across 18 acres.

The theater changed it name to the Melody 49 Twin in 1987 after a second motion picture screen was added. The smaller screen is set up at the back of the lot and can accommodate approximately 200 cars.

Where: 7606 Pleasant-Plain Road, Brookville

Hours: Open: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday. Closed: Monday and Tuesday

Cost: $25 per carload | $15 car with a single person | $22 carload with military ID.

Tune in: Screen one 105.3 FM, Screen two 100.5 FM

Concessions: The full menu can be found HERE

Show times and more info: Website | Facebook

Holiday Auto Theatre

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Holiday Auto Theatre is a drive-in movie theatre that opened in 1948 and is home to one screen and 850 car spots.

Where: 1816 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton

Hours: Open Wednesday - Monday. Closed Tuesdays.

Cost: $9.75 Adults | $5.75 Children 4-11

Tune in: 90.7 FM

Concessions: Food permit price to bring in outside food is $5.00 per car or group (if traveling with multiple cars). With that, you can receive a $2.00 discount on a purchase of $10.00 or more at the Refreshment Center. Just show your valid food permit. Available on same-day permit purchase. Snack bar menu HERE.

Show times and more info: Website | Facebook

Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In

Credit: Sidney Auto Vue Credit: Sidney Auto Vue

The Auto-Vue Drive In was built in 1956. In 1987 it was purchased by Sam (Kathryn) and David (Kelly) Rees. Generations of the Rees family still operate the drive in today.

The Auto-vue Drive-In is a single screen drive-in with a capacity for about 450 cars.

Where: 1409 4th Ave, Sidney

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Cost: $8 Adults | $3 Kids 5-11 | Free Children 4 and under

Tune in: 106.3 FM

Concessions: A $5 Food Permit must be purchased by patrons who bring in any outside food or drink. Outside food or drink is anything that is in your vehicle when you get to our ticket booth. Full concession stand menu HERE

More info: Website | Facebook

Starlight Drive-In

Credit: Starlight Drive-In Facebook Credit: Starlight Drive-In Facebook

The Starlight drive-in located in Maria Stein was closed for the season due to the death of owner Dan Myers in May. According to Facebook, the drive-in is now undergoing renovations. A date for re-opening has not been announced.

Where: 1889 US 127, Maria Stein, Ohio 45860 Maria Stein, OH 45860

Hours: Temporary closed for renovations. Usually open Friday and Saturday.

Cost: $6 Adults | $2 Kids 12 and under

Tune in: Temporary closed

Concessions: Temporary closed

More info: Facebook

Starlite Drive-In (Amelia)

The Starlite Drive-In in Amelia opened in 1947.

Where: 2255 State Route 125 Amelia, OH 45102

Hours: Open every day

Cost: $9 Adults | $5 Kids 4 - 11 | $7.50 Seniors 60+, First Responders and Active Military. Tuesday special: $23 for a carload up to six people

Tune in: 90.7 FM

Concessions: There is a $10.00 food permit (per car) for bringing in food & drinks from elsewhere. At the bottom of the permit, you receive a $2.00 discount on the purchase of a Large Hot-Buttered Popcorn at the Snack Bar! Full Snack Bar menu HERE

More info: Website | Facebook