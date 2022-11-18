Cold, blustery with isolated snow showers today; below normal temps into weekend

The high temperature for today will hover around freezing with isolated snow showers possible into the early afternoon.
It already is cold, but another front will bring even colder air into the region starting this morning, leading to possibly dangerous conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Remain weather aware as the potential for snow showers may impact your morning commute tomorrow. Best chances for snow will be for locations along and N of I-70. Give yourself extra time and extra space between you and the cars in front of you. pic.twitter.com/dksPb6cu1M— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 17, 2022
It will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph, which will drop wind chill readings into the teens. Wind gusts decrease tonight, however, overnight temperatures are expected to plummet to the in the upper teens for near-record lows for this time of November, along with single-digit wind chills across parts of the region.
The coldest weather of the season arrives Saturday night and stays through the day on Sunday, according to the NWS.
During extreme cold, winter-weather dangers such as frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes when someone isn’t prepared, according to Kettering Health.
It’s also important to remember to keep animals inside as much as possible. If they must stay outside, they need proper shelter with dry bedding, food and water that is not frozen, according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid-30s, but it will be windy with gusts as high as 25 mph likely.
Temperatures overnight Saturday will be in the middle teens with wind chills approaching zero degrees along the Ohio/Indiana border.
The high temperature for Sunday will be just below freezing, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal.
A warming trend will start in time for Thanksgiving week.
The high temperature Monday will be in the mid-40s, with temperatures pushing into the 50s through Thanksgiving Day.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
About the Author