Cold, blustery with isolated snow showers today; below normal temps into weekend

During extreme cold, winter-weather dangers such as frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes when someone isn’t prepared, according to Kettering Health.

It’s also important to remember to keep animals inside as much as possible. If they must stay outside, they need proper shelter with dry bedding, food and water that is not frozen, according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid-30s, but it will be windy with gusts as high as 25 mph likely.

Temperatures overnight Saturday will be in the middle teens with wind chills approaching zero degrees along the Ohio/Indiana border.

The high temperature for Sunday will be just below freezing, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

A warming trend will start in time for Thanksgiving week.

The high temperature Monday will be in the mid-40s, with temperatures pushing into the 50s through Thanksgiving Day.