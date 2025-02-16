Wintry mix of snow and rain before noon, cold temps with gusty winds expected; Winter Weather Advisory early this morning

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of our area starting early morning continuing through this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of our area starting Sunday early morning continuing through Sun. evening.

As cold air moves in during the night, any standing water on surfaces has the potential to freeze! Be prepared for slick conditions Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/1t8vp0YhP4 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2025

The snow may be heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Breezy gusts will accompany, with gusts from 15 to 21 mph and as high as 33 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of snow before 1 a.m. It’ll be cold and very breezy as lows fall near 16 degrees. Winds may gust from 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Presidents Day brings overcast skies with highs near 24 degrees. Gusty winds continue into the day from 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph expected.

Overnight, it’ll be mostly overcast as lows drop down to 11 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 22 degrees, followed by a mostly overcast night with a chance of snow. Lows will fall around 13 degrees.

A chance of snow before 1 p.m. is possible Wednesday, but otherwise will be partly sunny with highs around 24 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow once more. Lows will fall around 11 degrees.