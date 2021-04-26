Windy with highs in 80s today ahead of mid-week storms

Also starting in the afternoon will be a slight chance of thunderstorms. Both rain and storms will continue overnight, with the NWS predicting the storms, but not the rain, will stop around dawn on Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will rise to around 78 degrees during the day, then fall to around 64 degrees overnight.

On Thursday, the NWS said that showers will continue throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms again during the afternoon.

Rain chances will finally start to drop around dark on Thursday, though chances will be slow to trail off overnight, finally petering out sometime on Friday.

While that rain continues, temperatures won’t be as warm, with a high around 73 degrees, which will drop to around 47 degrees on Thursday night.