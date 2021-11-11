Windy today; Front brings rain this afternoon, cold temperatures, chance of snow over weekend

It will be windy and warm for Veterans Day, as cold front pushing through this afternoon brings widespread showers followed by colder temperatures and a chance for some snow over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The front will cause sustained winds as high as 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
After dark, rain chances will drop off quickly as the front exits the area, though there will still be some stronger gusts and showers for a few hours.
Clouds will also quickly decrease after dark, for mostly clear skies from around midnight on.
Highs today will be around 68 degrees, dropping down to around 39 degree overnight.
On Friday it will be sunny to begin with, but clouds will increase again throughout the day.
This will come with some breezy winds again, though not as strong as on Veterans Day. Sustained winds will get as high as 18 mph, with some gusts as strong as 31 mph.
Highs will be much cooler, only reaching up around 55 degrees.
Friday night will be cloudy and cold, with a slight chance of showers, or possibly a mix of rain and snow, beginning shortly after dark and ending a few hours after midnight.
Lows will fall to around 34 degrees on Friday night.
Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with highs only rising to around 44 degrees.
After dark, the winds will fall, with lows around 33 degrees.
Beginning a few hours before the sun comes up on Sunday, though, there will be a slight chance of snow, which will continue into the day.
