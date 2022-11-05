Winds cause power outages throughout Miami Valley

The winds moving through the area today are causing power outages all across the state. Currently, AES Ohio is reporting almost 3,500 outages in the area. The majority of the outages are in Darke County.
Here is a list of current outages in our immediate counties as of 2:30 p.m.
Butler: 7
Champaign: 1
Clark: 156
Darke: 828
Greene: 195
Hamilton: 35
Miami: 53
Montgomery: 850
Preble: 101
Warren: 5
Numbers are reported from AES Ohio, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy. The numbers will be updated throughout the day.
The National Weather Service says that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tree limbs and power lines. The gusts could be up to 50 mph and the wind advisory is set to end at 9 p.m.
About the Author