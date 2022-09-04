WEATHER HEADLINE

The evening and overnight may see storms and precipitation yet again. The low will be 67 degrees.

Tuesday brings additional rain storms with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees.

A mostly cloudy night is expected, however, there’s a chance of showers with a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. The low will be 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but there’s a slight chance of precipitation after 2 p.m. The high of the day is 82 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool. There’s a slight chance of rain showers before 8 p.m.

The overnight low falls around 64 degrees.