Warmup trend this week with possible rain showers forecasted

A 20% chance of rain showers is possible overnight but will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid-50′s.

Wednesday sees a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. The high of the day is 77 degrees.

The overnight will see additional showers after 8 p.m. but otherwise, will be mostly cloudy and cool. The temperatures will drop to 53 degrees.

Sunshine strolls in Thursday with cooler temperatures settling in again. The high of the day will be 63 degrees. Precipitation has a chance of occurring after 2 p.m.

Thursday night involves a partly cloudy sky with lows falling in the upper 30′s.

Sunshine and dry conditions persist Friday into the weekend.