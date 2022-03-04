Warming trend begins today; weekend brings season’s highest temps

A warming trend begins today before the warmest weather of the year so far arrives for this weekend.
It will be sunny with today’s high temperature around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees higher than yesterday. However, a cool night is expected before the bigger warmup this weekend, with overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Saturday brings the warmest weather so far this year. It will be party sunny with high temperature ranging from 70 to 75 degrees across the region.
Showers arrive Saturday night into early Sunday, mainly after 1 a.m. It will be cloudy with an overnight low around 60 degrees.
Rain may decrease in coverage during the late morning into the afternoon on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.
Rainfall could be heavy at times Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 47 degrees.
Showers continue for the start of the workweek, mainly before 1 p.m. Monday. It will be cooler, with a high near 55 degrees. and an overnight low around 32 degrees.
