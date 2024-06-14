Warm, humid with slight chance of rain today ahead of hot, sunny weekend

The weather will become a bit more humid on Friday, leading to Heat Indices approaching 90 degrees by the afternoon. An isolated storm is not out of the question. pic.twitter.com/2ocAwJURaH — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 13, 2024

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and hot, with highs around 85 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 60 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and even warmer, with highs climbing up to around 93 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows around 70 degrees.