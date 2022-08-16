Warm with low rain chances in afternoon today, tomorrow

There will be “episodic” low chances of rain today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, before the forecast dries out on Thursday.
Today will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, with highs around 8 degrees.
Overnight, the slight chance of rain will drop away soon after dark, and it will be a partly cloudy night, up until a few hours before dawn on Wednesday, which clouds will start to decrease. Nighttime temperatures will be cool, with a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday will be a little clearer, but skies will still be partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be about the same at around 81 degrees.
On Wednesday night, clouds will largely clear out, for mostly clear skies and lows around 60 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 82 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 61 degrees.
About the Author