Warm with increasing clouds today

Weather
By
8 minutes ago
X

Today will be warm with increasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers throughout the day, with thunderstorms also possible in the late afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and mild, with highs around 73 degrees.

Clouds will decrease Sunday night for partly cloudy skies and a low around 54 degrees.

Skies will slowly continue to clear on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

